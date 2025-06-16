The Houston Texans made waves in 2023 by exceeding expectations with CJ Stroud under center and DeMeco Ryans establishing a culture of competitiveness. However, their 2024 campaign saw regression—particularly up front. Now, Houston enters 2025 with question marks clouding its playoff aspirations. Still, where there's doubt, there's also room for surprise. Beneath the surface of this loaded roster lies a pair of overlooked players—one rookie and one veteran. They could shake up the Texans’ depth chart and play pivotal roles this fall. If Houston is to recapture its momentum, these sleepers will have to wake up the league.

Risks Not Reinforcements

It’s hard to look at this offseason as a success for the Texans. They already struggled on the offensive line last year. Laremy Tunsil was their only offensive lineman who earned a PFF overall grade above 70.2, and they traded him away during a pivotal time in Stroud’s rookie-contract window.

Houston tried to make up for it by bringing in a lot of new bodies. That said, there is no guarantee they will jell. The team did get better at receiver. This raises both the ceiling and floor—and the secondary looks stacked. Still, the interior defensive line remains a concern, especially when factoring in their struggles up front last season. This contributed to the offense regressing.

Yes, many thought the offensive line would be a priority for the organization this offseason. That said, the Texans' most significant move in the trenches was trading away Tunsil. That leads to more skepticism about Stroud's protection as the coaching staff is currently sorting out who's playing where and who the starting five will be this season.

Amid all the uncertainty, a few new faces—and one familiar one—are primed to carve out surprising roles in 2025.

1. The Sleeper Who Could Rescue the WR Room

Following a receiver-heavy draft class, Houston’s aerial attack is suddenly flush with talent. They are easily five deep at wideout. This introduces a bit of murkiness behind WR1 Nico Collins when it comes to target share and snap distribution. Last season, the Texans’ receiving corps underwhelmed, in part due to injuries. It combined for 214 catches, 2,616 yards, and 16 touchdowns on 325 targets. That's a stat line that left plenty on the table.

Enter Jayden Higgins, a big-bodied playmaker who took a unique path to NFL relevance. He began carving out his collegiate resume at Eastern Kentucky with a steady two-year stretch before leveling up at Iowa State. There, his game exploded. He was a vertical weapon, posting a blistering 18.5 yards per catch. He was also a high-volume alpha with 87 grabs for 1,183 yards and nine scores as a senior. Higgins proved he could win in multiple roles and against quality competition.

At 6’4, 215 pounds, Higgins brings a rare blend of size, strength, and speed. Sure, he still needs refinement when redirecting and separating against tight coverage. However, he’s an assertive hands-catcher who excels in contested situations and can bully defenders on back-shoulder fades or over the middle.

Note that Tank Dell’s availability for early 2025 is in question due to a lingering knee issue. As such, Higgins could carve out an immediate role in the slot or as a WR3. This gives hime a legitimate shot to climb the Texans’ depth chart as the season unfolds. His versatility could be a stabilizing force in a passing game that’s looking for consistency behind Collins and Christian Kirk.

Should Higgins earn the trust of Stroud early, he could post numbers that turn heads and rewrite expectations for a rookie drafted outside of Day 1 or 2. He’s built like a starter, and in Houston, opportunity might meet preparation sooner than most expect.

2. The Veteran Edge Lurking for Another Big Moment

Derek Barnett played just 38 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps in 2024. That's easily the lowest in any season in which he suited up for more than one game. He also compiled 5.0 sacks, tied for 72nd-most in the NFL. So what is he doing here?

Well, he led the league with two fumble recoveries returned for a touchdown last year. Yes, fumble recoveries are generally luck-driven occurrences. Still, Barnett, the former Philadelphia Eagle, also put an undeniable amount of work into those scores. He initiated the first turnover by knocking the ball away from Cooper Rush in Dallas on Monday Night Football, then sprinted 28 yards to the house. Yes, the second, during the Week 18 finale, was the result of some offensive bumbling by the Titans. That said, Barnett did carry an opposing player on his back into the end zone to finish off that 36-yard run.

So much of success in the NFL is determined by factors outside of one's control. But Barnett put himself in position to score when the ball bounced his way. That effort and awareness clearly earned him respect inside the building. With Houston investing heavily in young edge rushers, Barnett’s reps may be under threat. However, that’s exactly what makes him an intriguing sleeper.

He’ll likely rotate behind Will Anderson Jr and Denico Autry. Still, Barnett’s knack for splash plays and locker-room leadership should ensure he sticks. If injuries hit or the young guns falter, Barnett could once again be the unsung hero who flips the script with a single game-changing play.

Final Word

The Texans may have had a turbulent offseason, but that turbulence brings opportunity. Jayden Higgins and Derek Barnett aren’t household names—yet. But as the 2025 season unfolds, don’t be surprised if they’re two of the biggest reasons Houston stays in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.