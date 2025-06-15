The Florida Panthers took a massive step towards winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, as they picked up a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 on Saturday night. And in the process, it looks like they may have gained a new fan. With the win in the bag for the Panthers, a fan at Rogers Place went viral for switching his rooting allegiance in front of the entire world.

From the start of the game, Florida controlled the proceedings in Game 5, as they quickly raced out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. They didn't look back from there, and while Edmonton hung around late in this one, they ultimately weren't able to replicate their stunning rally from Game 4. As a result, a frustrated Oilers fan was caught on live television taking off his team's jersey, only to have a Panthers jersey on underneath it.

When my moneyline bet fails in Game 4, so I bet on the other team for Game 5 🫠pic.twitter.com/TXZ3ZB1Lsb — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Panthers looking to wrap up Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers in Game 6

This isn't the first time we've seen a fan do this, but to do it at Edmonton's home arena in the wake of a crushing result is pretty gutsy. At the end of the day, though, the Oilers and their fans won't pay much attention to this move, as they will instead have to turn their focus to a do-or-die Game 6 contest, as they will be looking to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

With their fanbase turning on them, though, it remains to be seen if Edmonton has enough juice left in them to extend their season (although it's worth noting this game will be played in Florida at Amerant Bank Arena). The Panthers, on the other hand, will be looking to wrap things up in front of their home crowd for the second year in a row. Puck drop is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.