The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are set to play a crucial game this Saturday night, as the 2025 edition of the NHL Stanley Cup Final is tied at 2-2 through four games. Game 5 of the series will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Leon Draisaitl and company having momentum following a thrilling 5-4 win in Game 4 in Sunrise, Florida, last Thursday.

But before the crucial showdown that will decide which team will get to three wins first and move a step closer to hoisting the Cup, Oilers forward Evander Kane appeared to have taken a shot at the Panthers amid an exciting series that appears to have it all, including physical play. Florida has been mentioned a lot for its seeming ability to annoy the other side and thereby take its opponents' focus away from the game.

“I think they maybe get a little too much credit for how crazy they drive teams,” Kane said on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

In Game 3, the Oilers were slapped with 85 penalty minutes during a blowout contest that resulted in a 6-1 loss to the Panthers on the road. Kane racked up 16 of those penalty minutes while Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse had 19.

Nevertheless, the Oilers have moved on from that chaotic game, as they bounced back with a memorable 5-4 come-from-behind win in Game 4 in which Edmonton managed to overcome a 3-0 first-period deficit, with Draisaitl scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

Kane's comment about the Panthers only adds flavor to what is already turning out to be an unforgettable series, as the Oilers and Florida keep on trading blows in the finals. Edmonton got off to a nice start in the series with an overtime win in Game 1 before the Panthers hit back with back-to-back victories. Three of the games so far have ended in overtimes and another exhilarating contest can be expected again for Game 5.

As for Kane, he will look to contribute to the Oilers' offense after going scoreless in the past two games. His only point to date in the series came off a goal in Edmonton's 5-4 double overtime loss at home.