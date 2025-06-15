The Edmonton Oilers lost 5-2 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and now find themselves one loss away from a second consecutive final loss to the Florida Panthers. As they try to recover and prepare for Game 6 in Sunrise, the Oilers have their backs to the wall. A lot went wrong on Saturday, but the Oilers have a lot of blame to go around for the Game 5 dud against the Panthers.

The game started slowly, as it has often in this Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately for them, Edmonton was slow getting out of its zone and couldn't connect on passes to move the puck into the Florida zone. By the time the first period ended, the Oilers trailed 2-0 and had tallied just three shots. It was still 2-0 after the second period ended.

By the time Edmonton finally scored with a goal from Connor McDavid, it was already 3-0, and Florida was in full control of this game. Thus, when it seemed like the Oilers had a chance, the Panthers scored again. Much went wrong on Saturday, but these were the three primary factors contributing to the loss.

Calvin Pickard struggles in Game 5

The Oilers pegged Calvin Pickard to start in Game 5 after he successfully relieved Stuart Skinner in Game 4. At the time, it seemed like a good call. Skinner had struggled mightily during the Stanley Cup Final, and Pickard had been great. Also, he was 7-0 in the playoffs coming into the game. But then Game 5 started, and everything went awry.

Pickard first allowed a goal when Brad Marchand beat the Edmonton defender to put one past him. Then, he allowed Sam Bennett to fire a shot past him. Marchand beat Pickard again on a filthy move that left everyone speechless. Unfortunately, it was one of those nights for Edmonton. Pickard did not face many shots. However, the shots he did face were really good chances, and most of them were high-percentage shots.

It is impossible to say whether Skinner would have performed any better. Overall, the Panthers thrived on the forecheck, and they were relentless in getting the puck into the zone. Regardless, Pickard did not have a good game, and the Oilers may go back to Skinner for Game 6.

Mattias Ekholm could not defend in Game 5

Mattias Ekholm is usually one of the better defenders on the Edmonton blueline. However, it was not a good night for him in Game 5. Ekholm was on the ice for four Panthers goals. It's not surprising that the Oilers have won every game in the Stanley Cup where his plus-minus has been one or higher. Likewise, they have lost every game where he has been a zero or minus.

Ekholm had one of the ugliest turnovers in the Stanley Cup early in Game 5 that allowed Marchand to steal the puck and fling one past Pickard. Ultimately, it gave the Panthers the early lead, and they never looked back. Ekholm was in the wrong position on the Sam Bennett goal, which gave Florida a 2-0 lead.

Ekholm struggled significantly in Game 5 and did not appear capable of handling Florida's best chances. Likewise, teammates like Jake Wallman also struggled, but believe that this defense can still get the series back to Edmonton. Time will tell. But Ekholm must play significantly better in Game 6 for Game 7 to be a possibility.

Kris Knoblauch unprepared for crucial Stanley Cup Final game

Kris Knoblauch looked unprepared, and his team mirrored his lack of preparation. One of the most confusing decisions he made was inserting Viktor Arvidsson into the lineup and scratching Kasperi Kapanen. Somehow, Kapanen got the seat despite having a good performance in Game 4.

The Oilers looked flat on their skates. As noted earlier, Edmonton only managed three shots in the entire first period. This team features McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on their squad, but they were unable to mount any offense. The fact that it was still 2-0 Panthers after the second period was alarming.

The power play, which typically is one of the best, was horrific on this night. The Oilers went 0-for-3 on the power play, and the passes in the zone looked shaky and disorganized. Regretfully, no one on the power play was able to generate the best shot, and none of them could get it past Sergei Bobrovsky.

If the Oilers want to have a Game 7, Knoblaugh has to have his team ready from the start. Edmonton has just four first-period goals in this series, which is an alarming trend. The Oilers must start faster because rallying from multiple-goal deficits repeatedly is a recipe for disaster.