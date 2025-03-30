Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl hit a personal career best on Saturday night. Draisaitl became a 50-goal scorer for the fourth time, as Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames, 3-2.

Draisaitl scored a goal in the third period to tie the game. Edmonton went on to win in overtime. The Oilers center posted three points in the victory. Draisaitl also had a whopping eight shots on goal to pace Edmonton's offense.

“Obviously, I was fortunate it went in,” Draisaitl said of his 50th goal this year, per ESPN. “I'll take it.”

Following the win, the Oilers are now 42-26-5 on the season. They hold third place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. Draisaitl posted two goals against the Flames.

The Oilers-Flames game on Saturday had to be stopped for an extended period of time due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers have unfinished business this year

Draisaitl is helping the Oilers this season to another year of strong offense. The Oilers center has posted 104 points on the year, with a plus-minus of +33. He is just invaluable on the ice for Edmonton.

“I have been feeling good all year,” Draisaitl said postgame, per SportsNet. “I've got some great players, great people around me that let me do my job, and let me take care of that.”

Draisaitl is now the first NHL player to tally 50 goals this season. He also scored no. 51 when he posted another goal in overtime to win the game for Edmonton.

“I’ll get a call from my old man. And maybe my Mom too,” Draisaitl joked after the win. “Tight games are always a little bit more special, a little more fun to be in. I thought we played well for the most part and hung in there, and sometimes you have to win those games as well.”

The Oilers center is about to eclipse his point total from last season. Draisaitl posted 106 points in last year's campaign, while playing in 81 contests. This season he has 104 points, after 69 game appearances. Draisaitl also has 10 more goals than he had all of last year.

The Oilers put together an incredible season in 2023-24. Edmonton made the Stanley Cup final after struggling out of the gate. The team changed coaches, adding Kris Knoblauch, and that transition seemed to work seamlessly.

The club ended up losing the championship series to the Florida Panthers. Edmonton feels as if this season they have unfinished business to return and win the Cup.

The Oilers next play Las Vegas on Tuesday.