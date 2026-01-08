On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers will face their great rival, the Chicago Bears, in the NFC Wild Card game at Soldier Field in Chicago. Obviously, much is at stake, not the least of which is bragging rights amongst the two arch enemies.

Without question, the apprehensions for this contest are heightened, and that is particularly true with Packers' CB Trevon Diggs. On Wednesday, Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said that Diggs has “no limitations” in the playbook, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Additionally, he said that other experienced defensive backs will be in communication with Diggs throughout the game. Plus, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, and Javon Bullard are part of the secondary unit.

The Packers finished the regular season with a 9-7 record. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming in as the NFC North division champions with an 11-6 record. Green Bay is the No.7 seed in the NFL Playoffs.

Diggs, 27, was waived by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the season. He made his Green Bay debut in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Plus, Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Green Bay is trying to avenge its Wild Card loss last season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The hype surrounding the Packers/Bears playoff showdown is palpable

That “no limitations” philosophy isn't just applicable to Diggs; it applies to the hysteria surrounding this game. Indeed, the rivalry speaks for itself, and the passions are enormously high.

It will also be a showdown between QBs Jordan Love and Caleb Williams. The Packers have the advantage of recent postseason experience, whereas the Bears are in for the first time since 2018. It has also been reported that the price of a ticket to this game is $500, with an average price of $813.

Therefore, this is the most expensive Wild Card game this upcoming weekend.