The Edmonton Oilers took a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers, with Leon Draisaitl scoring the game-winner in overtime to complete the comeback.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was also fantastic in between the pipes, making 29 saves on 32 shots. Skinner has been playing very well in the last three rounds, and his consistency in the crease will be key in the Oilers' getting revenge and finally lifting the Cup.

Speaking of Lord Stanley, Skinner admitted he looked at the trophy with “googly” eyes last June, but it's different this time around.

Via ESPN:

“When I saw the Cup on the ice last year, I was kind of looking at it with googly eyes,” Skinner acknowledged. “This year, I saw it already. So now it's time to get back to work. It felt completely different emotionally.”

Seeing the Cup would be overwhelming for any player, especially when you lose the chance to lift it. There is no shortage of motivation for Skinner and the Oilers, who have already accomplished something they didn't in last season's clash — take a series lead.

“It's huge. Obviously when you look back at it, if we get one win right away, it's a completely different story [last season],” said Skinner. “I think the way that we showed up right from the get-go and the way that we continued to keep on going even though we were down by two, that shows a lot of character by us.”

The Oilers trailed 3-1 in the second period but clawed their way back, with Mattias Ekholm tying the contest up at three in the third period before Draisaitl won it in the dying seconds of OT. The Panthers took a senseless delay-of-game penalty, allowing Edmonton to score with the man advantage.

Game 2 of the Finals takes place on Friday evening at Rogers Place.