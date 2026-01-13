It is an exciting time to be a sports fan in the Miami, Florida area. The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, and could be welcoming Matthew Tkachuk back to the lineup soon. Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes are in the College Football Playoff National Title Game. This has caused a little bit of a scheduling issue, but the Panthers are making adjustments.

The Panthers' game on January 19th against the San Jose Sharks will have puck drop at 6 PM ET instead of 7 PM ET, according to a post by the Florida Panthers on X, formerly Twitter.

Kick off for the CFP National Championship will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami shortly after 7:30 PM ET. The Miami Hurricanes are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the game.

While NHL schedule-makers could not have predicted this run for Miami to the CFP title game, the Panthers have done right by their fans by moving the game up an hour. Conceivably, a person could attend parts of both games, with the two sites just 25 minutes apart. While this was done for the fans of both Miami area teams, the players are likely happy as well.

“I think some guys are trying to get our game pushed up a little bit, so we can watch it,” Tkachuk said last week when Miami clinched a spot in the title game, according to ESPN.

Tkachuk got his wish and will be able to head from the ice to in front of a television to see the Hurricanes attempt to win their first title since 2001. Tkachuk has become a major supporter of Miami since joining the Florida Panthers, even appearing on ESPN's College Game Day from Miami's campus earlier this year. He has also expressed a desire to see the club hockey team become a varsity sport. There is no doubt, Tkachuk is excited about the game.

“I think they're trying to make South Florida ‘Titletown,'” Tkachuk said. “So, it'd be pretty cool if they can do it.”

While the star forward is excited to see the Hurricanes play, he still needs to return to the ice for the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 23-18-3 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Atlantic Division, but just three points out of a playoff spot. They are currently tied with the Buffalo Sabres, 2-2, at the end of the second period. They still have two more games left on the road trip, facing the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and then the Washington Capitals on Saturday, before returning home.