After a controversial collision with Anthony Stolarz, Sam Bennett was under fire again on Monday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series, but the Stolarz injury overshadowed the victory. He exited the game shortly after the collision, as television cameras caught him throwing up during a television timeout, which typically signals a concussion. There was also a report that Stolarz left the arena on a stretcher.

The media were eager to talk to Bennett after the game, as they await whether he will receive supplemental discipline. However, Florida's PR team didn't make Bennett available to speak, which didn't go over well with the assembled masses. According to Pierre Lebrun and Chris Johnston for The Athletic, this practice isn't surprising.

“To be fair, this is routine for teams in the playoffs who may worry about the NHL Department of Player Safety entering the picture, not wanting a player to say anything publicly that may incriminate himself before he has a chance to explain his actions to the league,” they reported. “So while frustrating from a media perspective, it was probably wise for the Panthers not to have Bennett talk after the final buzzer.”

Sam Bennett's hit on Anthony Stolarz isn't his first offence

Bennett has had his fair share of run-ins with crossing the line, but the Department of Player Safety usually takes his side. Bennett eliminated Matthew Knies from the Maple Leafs-Panthers second-round series in 2023 and injured Brad Marchand in last year's second round. It seems like a growing trend where Bennett targets the other teams' top players, which upsets some people.

Bennett's chances of getting supplemental discipline are slim because the contact didn't look intentional or too severe. It's an unfortunate outcome for the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender, but it could be just bad luck more than a targeted attack.

It's also worth noting that Bennett and Stolarz won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season. Would Bennett intentionally target a former teammate on a close play at the net? That's up to George Parros and the supplemental discipline team to decide.