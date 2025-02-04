The National Hockey League Department of Player Safety is making an example out of repeat offender Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild.

He's been suspended for 10 games thanks to his actions on Saturday night during Minnesota's game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The incident took place near the end of the second period following a face-off; Hartman drove Senators forward Tim Stutzle into the ice, which resulted in Stutzle suffering a cut above his eyebrow. Hartman was given a match penalty and ejected from the game.

As part of their explanation behind the suspension, the DPS wrote that they disagreed with Hartman's contention that he was trying to use Stutzle for support to regain his balance, via X.

“It is important to note that this is not a hockey play. Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance using Stützle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree.”

Hartman is a repeat offender and had previously been suspended four times in his career before Monday's ruling. Without Hartman, the Wild will play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Wild forward Ryan Hartman has now been suspended five times

Before Monday's ruling, Hartman had already been suspended four times during his NHL career, and is therefore considered a repeat offender, a key factor in the length of punishment from the DPS.

He was hit with a multi-game suspension last season after he tripped Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat; he was also hit with a multi-game suspension for tossing his stick in the direction of an on-ice official.

He also was suspended in his first season with the Wild for interference, while also getting suspended for a game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs while a member of the Nashville Predators. Additionally, Hartman has been fined seven times.