The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Miami Heat on Thursday, the second night of a back-to-back, and LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are all listed as questionable on the injury report. James has been dealing with a foot issue while Doncic has hip soreness and Reaves has a forearm issue. Here is everything we know about the injuries to LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and their playing status for the Lakers’ game against the Heat.



LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves status vs. Heat



Given that all three of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are questionable on the Lakers’ injury report against the Heat, a concrete update likely will not occur until it gets closer to the start of game time.

It wouldn’t be surprising if all three players were held out against the Heat. At this time of the season, everyone is dealing with some kind of ailment, and the Lakers have played it safe with resting key players during a back-to-back stretch.

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This is only the third game of a six-game road trip, with the Lakers visiting the Orlando Magic on Saturday, then making stops against the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers before returning home to close out the month.

So when it comes to the question on if LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are playing tonight against the Heat, the answer is most likely no.

Lakers injury report

-Luka Doncic questionable (right hip soreness)

-LeBron James questionable (left foot arthritis)

-Maxi Kleber out (lumbar back strain)

-Austin Reaves questionable (right forearm contusion)

Heat injury report

-Bam Adebayo available (right calf tightness)

-Vladislav Goldin out (G League two-way)

-Jaime Jaquez Jr. out (left hip tightness)

-Nikola Jovic available (low back injury management)

-Trevor Keels out (G League two-way)

-Pelle Larsson available (left elbow contusion)

-Terry Rozier out (not with team)

-Kel’el Ware available (right shoulder strain)

-Andrew Wiggins out (left big toe sesamoiditis)

-Jahmir Young out (G League two-way)