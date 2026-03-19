The Chicago Bears are sitting on one of the most exciting young cores in the entire NFL. Caleb Williams is the franchise quarterback they've been building toward for years, the offensive line has quietly become a legitimate strength, and head coach Ben Johnson brings one of the most creative offensive minds in the league to the sideline. There's just one thing missing, a true offensive centerpiece in the backfield that can take this offense from promising to dangerous.

De'Von Achane is exactly that piece.

The Miami Dolphins have been flirting with a full rebuild for months, and the writing is on the wall. Achane, despite being one of the most electrifying playmakers in the league, finds himself attached to a franchise that is trending in the opposite direction. At just 24 years old, Achane has already proven he can be a difference-maker at the NFL level, flashing elite speed, elite burst, and the kind of pass-catching ability out of the backfield that Ben Johnson's system absolutely thrives on. If the Bears are serious about making a leap in 2026, they cannot afford to sleep on this opportunity.

Why Achane Is the Perfect Fit for Ben Johnson's Offense

Ben Johnson built his reputation in Detroit by deploying versatile, dynamic skill players in creative ways. His offense demands a running back who can line up in the slot, threaten defenses vertically, catch screens and turn them into chunk plays, and stress linebackers in coverage. Achane checks every single one of those boxes.

During his time in Miami, Achane posted some of the most impressive efficiency numbers of any running back in football. His YPC average consistently ranked among the top in the league, and his receiving work out of the backfield showed he was more than just a straight-line speedster, he is a legitimate weapon in space. Pairing Achane with Caleb Williams would give the Bears an instant offensive identity. Defenses would be forced to account for Achane's speed on every single snap, which opens up the intermediate passing game that Williams already excels in.

Think about what Johnson did with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit and multiply that by the talent upgrade Achane represents. The Bears would have a genuine nightmare matchup on every first and second down, keeping defenses guessing from the snap of the football. Achane's ability to threaten the edge on outside zone runs, combined with his receiving versatility, gives Johnson the tool he needs to fully unleash this offense.

The Perfect Trade Offer the Bears Must Make

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The Bears hold real draft capital coming out of the 2025 season, and they need to use it aggressively. Miami is in a roster reset mode, which means they are going to prioritize picks over veteran players, even ones as talented as Achane. Here is the exact package Chicago should put on the table:

2026 first-round pick

2026 fourth-round pick

2026 fifth-round pick

This offer is aggressive, but it is the right kind of aggressive. Achane is not a rental, he is a young, cost-controlled star in the prime of his career. Trading a first-round pick for a player of his caliber and age is a move that contending teams make when they identify a legitimate championship window. The Bears are in that window right now.

For Miami, this deal makes perfect sense as well. They get a first-round pick to anchor their rebuild, plus the added sweetener of a fourth and fifth to help fill out the roster depth they will need as they tear things down and rebuild. From a value standpoint, both sides walk away with something compelling, but the Bears would be walking away with the far better end of the deal if Achane performs as expected.

The Bears Cannot Afford to Wait

The NFL moves fast, and opportunities like this do not linger on the table. If the Bears hesitate, another contender, another team like will swoop in and make this deal happen. Chicago has spent years collecting draft capital and developing infrastructure. This is exactly the kind of bold move that separates organizations that are perpetually building from ones that actually win.

Caleb Williams is ready. Ben Johnson is ready. The Bears just need to pull the trigger and give De'Von Achane a phone call.