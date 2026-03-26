The annual NCAA hockey tournament started hot with a matchup between Michigan State and UConn, two of the most exciting teams in the country. One of the Spartans' top players, Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee, tied the game with a beautiful goal late in the first period.

🗣️ "WHAT A SPECTACULAR GOAL FOR THE SPARTANS!" Ryker Lee with the crafty goal to tie it up! #NCAAHockey x 🎥 ESPN2 / @MSU_Hockey pic.twitter.com/6uS0NB8Y5X — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 26, 2026

Michigan State is the favorite in this matchup, as one of the top teams in the nation and home to a bunch of top NHL prospects. Ryker Lee, Charlie Stramel, Cayden Lindstrom, Porter Martone, and Trey Augustine are all players who you'll find near the top of teams' prospects list, and some who may get NHL time this season once the Spartans are done with the Men's Ice Hockey Championship.

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Lee is ranked sixth in a loaded Predators prospect pool, according to Daily Faceoff. He was a bit undersized when the Predators drafted him in the first round in 2025, but a growth spurt at Michigan State has him using his size to add another dimension to his game. He impressed in his freshman year, recording 14 goals and 14 assists in 33 games.

Lee was one of three prospects the Predators drafted in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Brady Martin and Cameron Reid went ahead of him, but all three project to be the future of an aging Predators team. While there are some questions about the present in Nashville, despite a recent resurgence that has put it in position to grab the second wild card spot, the future looks in good hands with players like Ryker Lee.