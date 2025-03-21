The 25-35-8 record for the Nashville Predators isn't what the doctor ordered. It's certainly not what head coach Andrew Brunette expected either.

After the Predators signed Jonathan Marchessault in free agency, the team has been a clear disappointment. Not to mention, they also traded for Steven Stamkos.

The duo, along with Filip Forsberg were supposed to dominate the Central Division. However, they sit seventh in the division. Brunette explained via NHLtraderumors.com how his veterans have underperformed.

“We've got a lot of guys that haven't been in this situation with our veteran guys,” Brunette said. “Mentally, it's a drain. It's hard. But they're going to be here a long time. Remember, they have a long time on their contracts.

“It's important, they're supposed to be our leaders, they have to set an example going a certain way so our young guys can see that. We never want to be here again, but when we are here, we have to handle ourselves with a little bit more professionalism than they are right now.”

It's not uncommon for head coaches to call out their players. However, three All-Stars is quite the handful. Also, the Predators are last in the league in goals scored. Conversely, they are 24th in goals allowed per game.

Andrew Brunette expects more from the Predators

Again, the Predators have severely underperformed, more than anyone would've expected. Either way, Brunette wants more from his veteran leaders.

Although the team is struggling, there seems to be a lack of enthusiasm. That's crucial when younger players are on the team. They defer to the veterans on how to stare adversity in the face and overcome it.

This season, it has been anything but. After a 47-30-5 record last season, the Predators have taken a massive nosedive. Landing two All-Stars is usually a recipe for success.

However, the 2024-25 season has been an anomaly, to say the least. Even though the Predators traded for Michael Bunting, it hasn't answered their questions.

Brunette's comments might help Nashville develop some thicker skin and a sense of urgency. Although the season might be under wraps, building some pride is a huge necessity.

As Brunette said, guys like Marchessault and Stamkos are on significant contracts. They will be with the team for quite a while. Even though the season hasn't gone their way, it might be something useful.

Either way, this season will go down as an embarrassment in the head coach's eyes. Perhaps next season can be a different story.