Darius Acuff Jr.'s clutch performance in Arkansas' Round of 32 win over High Point is only the latest piece of evidence furthering his case as the best guard in college basketball. The freshman now has two dominant performances in as many March Madness appearances to bolster his legacy and NBA Draft stock.

While Acuff's performance ignited millions of fans around the country, it was just another day in the office for him. After beating High Point, the 19-year-old revealed that winning is the “only thing on his mind” while he tortures opposing defenses.

“Winning, that's the only thing on my mind,” Acuff said. “Whatever I got to do to get my team to win, that's what I'm gonna do.”

"Winning. That's the only thing on my mind."@RazorbackMBB star Darius Acuff on his mentality down the stretch vs. High Point pic.twitter.com/KCRSNdLuJn — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

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Winning was certainly on Acuff's mind, as he put Arkansas on his back in the final two minutes. The 2026 SEC Player of the Year got into the paint at will against High Point's smaller defense and put the nail in the coffin with a dagger three-pointer with one minute remaining.

Acuff ended the game with 36 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal. He became Arkansas' single-season points leader with a Herculean 23-point second half.

The star freshman is now averaging 30.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists through his first two March Madness games. He will potentially receive his stiffest test of the season in the Sweet Sixteen, where the Razorbacks could face top-seeded Arizona.

Acuff's performance was elevated by Panthers guard Rob Martin, who pushed him all night in a back-and-forth duel. Martin ended the game with 30 points, four rebounds and five assists and received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off the court in tears for what was likely his final college basketball game.