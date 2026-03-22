Kevin Durant was insightful with his thoughts on passing Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list in the Houston Rockets' win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Durant is going through the 19th season of his legendary NBA career, his first with the Rockets. Throughout his time in the league, he has scored 32,267 regular-season points going into Houston's duel with Miami.

This statistic saw him inside the top 10 of the all-time scoring list, holding the sixth spot. He trailed Jordan's 32,292 points for the fifth spot, needing 25 points to tie him and 26 points to surpass him.

In 37 minutes of action, Durant pulled off the incredible feat. He finished with a stat line of 27 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 9-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Durant reflected on his milestone after the game, providing his thoughts on a legend he admired growing up.

“I got more to go but it is pretty sweet to be in the same category with the greats. A lot of these guys inspired me to come work on my game as much as I can… I been inspired by all these players i've either passed or coming up to. MJ is in a world of his own. A planet/galaxy of his own. Somebody that I look up too and respect. Who basically shaped the game for me,” Durant said.

"MJ is in a world of his own." Kevin Durant speaks on passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list 🙌 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/83n7BaizfY https://t.co/fmdRIQIylz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Heat

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Kevin Durant is proud to be inside the top five of the all-time scoring list as one of the best in NBA history. Passing Michael Jordan in the Rockets' win over the Heat was the cherry on top.

Five players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Durant. Amen Thompson came through with a solid performance of 24 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 10-of-17 overall, including 1-of-1 from downtown, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Reed Sheppard came next with 23 points and 14 assists, Alperen Sengun had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. provided 13 points and four rebounds.

Houston improved to a 43-27 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Chicago Bulls as tip-off will take place on March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.