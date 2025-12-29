OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time in three tries, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the win column against the Philadelpha 76ers after a two-game skid to the San Antonio Spurs. Clinging onto a two-point lead at halftime (64-62), Holmgren and the Thunder stepped their defense up in the second half. Oklahoma City held the 76ers to 24 and 18-point quarters, while outscoring its opponent 65-42 in a 129-104 blowout win.

After the game, Holmgren, who led the Thunder with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including 2-for-4 from deep, nine rebounds, and four blocks, discussed what helped the defending champions regroup their focus in the second half.

“I think being able to get our stuff into the game — they were playing with a lot of pace in the first half — we weren't able to contain that very well, and we did a better job of that in the second half,” Holmgren said. “That allowed us to play our half-court defense, which, no matter what team you are, your half-court defense is going to be better than your transition defense. So, we just had to pick that up, and then, that followed.”

Chet Holmgren explains the difference between the Thunder’s defensive approach in the first half compared to the second pic.twitter.com/YOtCIpRNar — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 28, 2025

Chet Holmgren's 29 points led five Thunder players in double figures, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 27 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting, and Aaron Wiggins (15 points), who led the bench production against the 76ers.

Mark Daigneault admits Spurs' defense best Thunder has faced

Article Continues Below

After he and his team found themselves on the wrong end of two blowouts in two days, head coach Mark Daigneault and the Thunder responded with a 25-point rout in Sunday's win against the 76ers. All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half to keep the game close before buckling down defensively, which is the kind of response Daigneault must appreciate after facing the toughest defense the Thunder has seen this season.

Daigneault commended the Spurs' defensive approach after losing to the same team three times in a 12-day span.

“I'm very careful after a game not to discredit the opponent because every single win is an earned win, and they earned the win,” Daigneault said. “To simplify it down to makes and misses would be oversimplifying it and taking credit away from the fact that they came in here and got that game with unbelievable collective will, and aggression the way they did. So, hat tipped to them.”

The Thunder improved to 27-5.