The Las Vegas Raiders now hold the worst record in the NFL after falling 34-10 to the New York Giants in Week 17. The only upside about being 2-14 is that the Raiders are now in pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If they were to lose in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, then Las Vegas will have officially clinched the No. 1 overall pick, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. While a 2-15 campaign will leave a stain against the organization, the Raiders would at least have their pick of the litter in the 2026 draft class.

If Las Vegas plays anything like they did in Week 17, it'll be difficult to earn a win; even against a Chiefs team without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Giants marched out to a 17-3 lead at halftime. While Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett for a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter, it wasn't nearly enough as New York held a comfortable lead throughout.

Article Continues Below

Speaking of Smith, the quarterback completed 20-of-28 passes for 176 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. He also took three sacks in what has been a continuous problem. Smith hasn't helped the Raiders' problems, as evident by his 18/15 TD/INT ratio.

Holding the No. 1 overall pick would immediately fix that problem. The Raiders would able to take whichever quarterback they believe is the best in the draft.

It has been a long season for Las Vegas. It may be the only one with head coach Pete Carroll at the helm. The Raiders must endure one more long week. But at least another loss means an offseason full of draft scouting will be fruitful.