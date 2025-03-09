The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline saw a lot of movement across the league on Friday afternoon. One team that found themselves rather active was the New Jersey Devils. The Devils sought to add forward depth to their team throughout the season. And on Friday, they did just that. One of the trades they made saw them land Cody Glass in a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New Jersey acquired Glass and foward Jonathan Gruden at the deadline. In exchange, the Penguins acquired forward Chase Stillman, unsigned draft pick Max Graham, and a 2027 third-round pick. Glass joined his new team for practice on Saturday. And he appears likely to make his team debut on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before that, though, the new Devils forward revealed his reaction to this deal. “It's crazy,” Glass said Saturday, via NHL.com. “Kind of not expecting it, and then to be on a plane three hours later and off to Jersey is kind of crazy, but at the same time, I'm excited. It's going to be a good opportunity and we're in a playoff hunt, so it's nice.”

Devils' Cody Glass has moved around a bit in 2024-25

Glass has had a rather up-and-down career to this point. He is a former top-10 pick of the Vegas Golden Knights from the 2017 NHL Draft. However, he never made an impact in the Sin City. In 2021, the now-Devils forward was traded to the Nashville Predators straight up for former second-overall pick Nolan Patrick.

Glass stuck around with the Predators for a few seasons. In fact, he had his best career season shortly after the deal. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native scored 14 goals and 35 points during the 2022-23 campaign. The hope was that he could become a more productive, long-term member of Nashville's roster.

However, it wasn't to be. Glass was limited to 41 games in 2023-24 while scoring just 13 points. Nashville decided to part ways before the 2024-25 campaign. The Predators traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins in what amounted to a salary dump for Nashville.

With the Penguins, Glass played well enough in a bottom-six role. But he never recaptured his 2022-23 from. He scored four goals and 15 points in 51 games in Pittsburgh this season.

Glass likely won't become a legitimate star as many envisioned back in 2017. However, he is only 25 years old. There is time for him to make an impact at the NHL level. And he could make that impact this season for a Devils team looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.