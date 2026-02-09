The New Jersey Devils have their star player, Jack Hughes, representing the U.S. in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and they're showing him love whenever they can. Team USA recently released their team pictures, and there was one shot in particular that the Devils posted that has many confused.

The picture they posted on their social media is of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and Hughes. When looking at the picture a little closer, you can tell that someone was edited out, and lo and behold, it was Jack's brother, Quinn Hughes.

Social media had a field day when they realized that the Devils edited Quinnout of the picture.

“What a good picture of Jack Matthew and Brady! Would've been even better if Quinn was in it however. Directly in between Jack & Matthew. Third from the left. Now THAT would've been great,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I mean the crop job here is simply preposterous,” another user wrote.

“Now that's cold… poor quinn,” a third user wrote.

There's no telling what got into the admin when they posted the picture, but it has to be something to do with Quinn possibly being traded to the Devils, but ended up getting moved to the Minnesota Wild. Quinn wanted to play with his younger brothers, but it didn't end up working out in their favor. Now, it seems like the Devils are taking it out on Quinn and disassociating themselves from him.

The one thing about the Devils admin is that they don't have to answer as to why they did it.