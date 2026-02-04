It has been a disappointing season for the New Jersey Devils. They have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, and the team has been dealing with injuries, such as the injury to Devils star Jack Hughes.
The Devils are coming off another loss, losing 3-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and head coach Sheldon Keefe had some choice words for his team after the loss.
“We just wilt in the third period. That's just not good enough. We're not mentally tough enough, clearly. These are critical moments in our season,” Keefe said after the contest, according to Devils team reporter Amande Stein.
The Devils started strong on defense, but could not find the back of the net in the first two periods, as the two teams entered the third period tied at 0-0. Still, the team gave up three goals in the third period and still could not beat Elvis Merzlikins as they fell 3-0.
“Through two periods, we're fine. (Jakob Markstrom) made some saves,” the exasperated Keefe told reporters. “We just wilt in the third period. We just wilt. That's really it. It's just not good enough.”
The Blue Jackets looked to have taken a lead earlier in the game on a Danton Heinen shot, but Miles Wood was deemed to have interfered with Jakob Markstrom, and the goal was disallowed after a coaches' challenge. Still, without offense, the Devils cannot win. They have now lost four of five games.
“I've been coaching for 20 years. I think anybody who's ever played for me or coached with me on my staff knows how I see the game and what I look for… So, players got to step up here. We're putting together a plan, and we're right there in games… You set up a plan, you have a scheme, the players make plays, and we haven't had enough of that. That's on me to get them going, get their confidence, but we also just got to step up here,” Keefe concluded.
The Devils have fallen to 28-26-2 on the year, which is seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They will play one final game before the Olympic break, as they host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.