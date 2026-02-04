It has been a disappointing season for the New Jersey Devils. They have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, and the team has been dealing with injuries, such as the injury to Devils star Jack Hughes.

The Devils are coming off another loss, losing 3-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and head coach Sheldon Keefe had some choice words for his team after the loss.

“We just wilt in the third period. That's just not good enough. We're not mentally tough enough, clearly. These are critical moments in our season,” Keefe said after the contest, according to Devils team reporter Amande Stein.

The Devils started strong on defense, but could not find the back of the net in the first two periods, as the two teams entered the third period tied at 0-0. Still, the team gave up three goals in the third period and still could not beat Elvis Merzlikins as they fell 3-0.

“Through two periods, we're fine. (Jakob Markstrom) made some saves,” the exasperated Keefe told reporters. “We just wilt in the third period. We just wilt. That's really it. It's just not good enough.”

The Blue Jackets looked to have taken a lead earlier in the game on a Danton Heinen shot, but Miles Wood was deemed to have interfered with Jakob Markstrom, and the goal was disallowed after a coaches' challenge. Still, without offense, the Devils cannot win. They have now lost four of five games.