Team USA men's hockey got off to a dominant start in the Olympics, beating Latvia 5-1 on Thursday. With two more round robin games to go, the Americans have their eyes on a Gold Medal. Jack Hughes had a great start to the Olympics, picking up two assists while playing alongside his brother Quinn. He spoke with New York Post reporter Ethan Sears about playing with his brother.

“It's funny, we go to the same spots a little bit. … I wanted to play with him all night. It's so fun to be doing give-and-gos with him, playing off each other.”

Hughes had the assist on Brock Nelson's second goal, which made the score 4-1, with his brother on the ice. Quinn had two assists of his own in the win.

Team USA lost in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, falling to Canada in overtime of the title game. Quinn was not there, nursing an injury suffered while playing for the Vancouver Canucks. Now a member of the Minnesota Wild, he is the top defenseman for Team USA. His inclusion on this team makes them serious Gold Medal contenders.

Jack Hughes is in the middle of a rough season with the New Jersey Devils, but has turned it up a notch for the Americans. He missed the last three games due to injury before the Olympics, but he was able to get back on the ice for the Americans. Playing with Nelson, who was blistering hot on Thursday, helped get Hughes off to a great start to the Olympics.

Team USA continues its Olympic journey on Saturday against Denmark. The Americans are expected to sweep the round robin and earn the automatic bye into the quarterfinals. They got off to a great start on Thursday, and healthy Hughes brothers should help them throughout the tournament.