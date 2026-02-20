Team USA pulled out with a big 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Semi-Finals in the 2026 Winter Olympic tournament. The team is seemingly on the verge of punching its ticket to the gold medal game against Canada after Jack Hughes hit an amazing shot to give the USA a big lead.

Hughes, who is 24 years old, recorded his second goal of the contest on Friday to give Team USA its fifth point. The seven-year NHL veteran sent the puck to the back of the net after it ricocheted off the goalie right to him. Hughes hit the puck too fast for the Slovakian goalie to react.

TEAM USA IS POURING IT ON 🔥 Jack Hughes finds the back of the net to make it 5-0 over Slovakia 🇺🇸😳

Team USA has been red hot throughout the Olympic tournament. They've blown out nearly every opponent, as the team pulled off an amazing overtime victory over Sweden in the quarter finals. The US is seemingly enroute to a gold medal matchup against Canada. Team USA will have a chance to win its first gold medal since 1980 (The Miracle on Ice).

As for Hughes, he's been a key contributor for Team USA throughout the Olympics, despite dealing with an injury before the start of the tournament. Considering he's been playing well, he is expected to return to action for the Devils once the NHL season continues on February 25.

Through five games with Team USA, Jack Hughes has recorded six points (three goals, three assists). He should play a key role on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. EST when Team USA takes on Canada in the gold medal contest.