In a bombshell development in the United States Government's ongoing Department of Justice investigation, Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Devils, has been connected to the deceased trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Breaking down the situation at the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ryan W. Briggs and Max Marin revealed that Harris and Epstein had communicated on multiple occasions over the years, even if the conversations were not of an explicit nature.

“Jeffrey Epstein and Sixers co-owner Josh Harris had an ongoing business relationship that included numerous phone calls and at least one visit to Epstein’s home in Manhattan, according to emails released Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Briggs and Marin wrote.

“The emails do not contain any indication that Harris was involved with sexual misconduct. The records — buried within the three million documents made public Friday as part of the congressionally ordered release of the Epstein Files — shed light on a yearslong correspondence that occurred after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea for solicitation of prostitution with a minor, but before his 2019 arrest on child sex trafficking charges.”

In a statement on Harris' behalf, Jonathan Rosen noted that the pair's relationship was solely about business, with Harris attempting to keep Epstein out of dealings with his business.

“Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo,” he said. “As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, canceling meetings and having others return his calls.”

With over 3 million emails released to the public and more to come in the forthcoming weeks, months, and years, this is a developing story.