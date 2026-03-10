Currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils' hopes of returning to the postseason are growing dimmer as each day passes. After trading veteran Ondrej Palat ahead of Friday's trade deadline, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald's focus is now on the offseason.

New Jersey possesses an enviable amount of depth on the blue line, and Fitzgerald spoke about what the team would look for in a potential deal involving one of those defenders, like the rising Simon Nemec. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun passed along Fitzgerald's comments on Monday.

“We have seven NHL everyday players on our back end,” Fitzgerald said to local media after the deadline on Friday, per LeBrun. “Trying to shake one of those loose here in the offseason will be my goal, maybe to give us some help up front. Maybe a top-six winger or something.”

While a Nemec deal would certainly shake things up, the Devils would almost certainly prefer to keep the former top pick. Fitzgerald would likely look to trade a veteran like Dougie Hamilton first. However, to get a young, top-six winger, Nemec will likely need to be dealt. Will New Jersey trade the former second overall selection, or find a way to address their scoring needs in another fashion?

Devils have plenty of defensive depth to deal from this summer

The Devils are a full 10 points behind the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Four teams are between them and the Bruins for that spot. While it's certainly possible that New Jersey can make the difference up, the teams ahead of them in the standings have been healthier and more consistent this year. It would make sense for Fitzgerald and the front office to see what they can get this summer for their defenders.

Nemec is certainly the main prize. The 2022 second overall pick will be a restricted free agent this summer and is on the hunt for a new home. According to LeBrun, it's likely that Nemec will want a deal similar to Luke Hughes' recent contract. It's unlikely that the Devils can afford that, especially with Hamilton and other high-priced players on the books

Will Nemec bring New Jersey back the young top-six forward they covet this summer? Only time will tell.