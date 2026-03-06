It has been a disappointing season for the New Jersey Devils, as they sit nine points outside of an Eastern Conference playoff spot. As they have struggled, NHL Trade Deadline rumors have swirled around the team. That includes the Devils potentially trading Simon Nemec.

Now, it is being reported that the Devils are willing to trade Nemec, but only under a specific condition, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Devils continue to listen on Simon Nemec, who needs a new contract this off-season. New Jersey would only move him in the right package for a top 6 young forward that impacts the group,” LeBrun posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Nemec was the second overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Devils. The blueliner joined the NHL club in 2023-24, playing in 60 games with the Devils, but played just 27 games in 2024-25, also spending time in the AHL. Nemec has not yet lived up to the billing of the second overall selection, but he is also just 22 years old and is having the best season of his young career. He has played in 48 games with nine goals and 12 assists, while also blocking 69 shots this year.

The Slovakian defenceman is also in the final season of his three-year entry-level deal. He is expected to command a significant raise, which would need to be negotiated if he is traded or stays with the club.

The Devils want similar value to a 22-year old growing defenseman at the forward position if they are going to move him. That may be hard to find, but teams are still making inquiries.

