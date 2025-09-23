The New Jersey Devils opened the preseason on Sunday with a shootout win over the New York Islanders. As they prepare for another matchup with the Islanders on Tuesday, most of their NHL team will be on the ice. But the Devils are still without Luke Hughes, who is negotiating a contract as a restricted free agent. TSN and The Athletic's insider Pierre LeBrun says that the youngster and the team are far apart.

“Both sides in Luke Hughes negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D,” LeBrun reported. “Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal but aren’t there yet on the AAV. The tone remains amicable between both sides. But it continues to be a grind.”

Hughes has played two seasons with the Devils since he was taken fourth overall in 2021. His brother, Jack Hughes, is on a long-term contract in New Jersey and has been optimistic that Luke will get a deal done. The positives from the report come from the term side, as both sides want a long-term contract. But the money is a serious conversation.

Article Continues Below

Quinn Hughes' contract was a bigger conversation point during the offseason, with a brotherly trio in New Jersey not off the table. But Quinn is under contract with the Vancouver Canucks for two more seasons. Luke needs a new contract to take the ice this season, which has not come yet.

The Devils have $5.2 million in salary cap space available that they can give Hughes. If he is going to sign an eight-year deal, he will want more money than that. There are players they can trade away or bury in the minors to make that space, but their cap space could be the catalyst for the disagreement.