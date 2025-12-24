The Miami Marlins have done some things in free agency, and they are not done adding talent to the roster. That shows with the latest move they made, signing Pete Fairbanks away from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Reliever Pete Fairbanks and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Fairbanks, 32, had an $11 million option turned down by Tampa Bay and went onto the open market and beat it by $2 million. Will Sammon was first on the deal,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More on this story to come.