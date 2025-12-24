On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered one of the uglier losses of the season with a home defeat at the hands of the lowly Brooklyn Nets by a score of 114-106. Joel Embiid had a strong game in this one, scoring 27 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists, but Tyrese Maxey was held to just 13 points in the loss.

At one point, the 76ers had a bit of an injury scare when Embiid appeared to suffer some discomfort in his knee, and after the game, Embiid provided a bit more context on what happened on that play.

“I just hyperextended it, and then went to the locker room and checked it out…We'll see how it feels tomorrow,” said Embiid, per PHLY Sixers on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Embiid did have a positive overall outlook on his health.

“Body wise, some of the main issues coming into the season, my body feels pretty good. I'm moving much better offensively, and defensively I'm able to trust myself more,” said Embiid.

Overall, the 76ers have been up and down this year, currently sitting at 16-12 following the loss to the Nets. Philadelphia had been playing some good basketball prior to that setback, having knocked off the New York Knicks in impressive fashion on the road last week, but as has often been the case so far in 2025-26, inconsistency has been a major issue for the 76ers.

This applies not just in the win and loss column but also in the lineups that head coach Nick Nurse has at his disposal, with Embiid and Paul George's availability fluctuating wildly on a game to game basis.

In any case, the 76ers will now have a couple of days off before they next hit the floor on Friday evening for a road game against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 pm ET.