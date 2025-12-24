The Miami Dolphins have some decisions to make when the season ends regarding the roster and the coaching staff. As much as head coach Mike McDaniel's job security has been in question this season, the latest thing many are wondering is if Tua Tagovailoa will be on the roster next season.

Tagovailoa was recently benched, and there's a good chance the team will go in a different direction in the future. If that is the case, and they cut him, they would have to eat up a lot of dead cap space. The only way that could make the situation a little better is if they make more cuts on the roster, and one player who saves them a lot of money in that scenario is Tyreek Hill.

The speedy receiver missed most of the season due to a knee injury, and with him turning 32 years old next month, it might be time for them to part ways with him. Hill's contract would save the Dolphins $23.65 million in cap space if he's cut, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“As difficult as it is to part with an elite talent such as Hill, it seems necessary considering the team's cap constraints, Hill's recovery from a severe knee injury and his age (turns 32 in March). This allows Miami to continue building the passing game around 27-year-old Jaylen Waddle, whom the Dolphins did not trade at the deadline despite pushes from multiple teams,” Fowler wrote.

If the Dolphins are looking to start fresh, these might be the moves that they need to make. It's evident that Tagovailoa does not have a future with the team, and Hill might not be worth the value his contract holds anymore.

The next step is figuring out if McDaniel will be the person leading the group next season, or if it will be someone else.