The New York Islanders are going to miss the playoffs for the second time in four years. They have not advanced in the postseason since the 2021 shortened season. That is one of many stats that prove things need to change on Long Island. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are headed toward a division title with a big restricted free agent pending. Bleacher Report projected a Noah Dobson and Gabe Vilardi trade between the two teams. Does it make sense for either side?

Both Dobson and Vilardi are restricted free agents at the end of the season. That means that their current teams hold their rights, but they need to negotiate a new contract. The Islanders made multiple moves during the season to improve their defensive core and could use those players to replace Dobson after trading him. The Jets have elite scorers they need to lock up, and could lose Neal Pionk this summer.

The Jets and Islanders are in very different places in their team-building journeys. Could this trade help both sides?

The Islanders dump Noah Dobson after a miserable season

Dobson and the Islanders have had a disastrous season this year. Injuries to most of their key players, including Dobson, cost them points early in the season. Even a late-season charge could not get them into the playoffs. Dobson has been disastrous defensively, continually getting lost in his own zone and giving up goals. He was also the quarterback of the worst power play in the league, which improved when Tony DeAngelo came to town.

Vilardi has scored 20 goals in three consecutive seasons, which is exactly what the Islanders need. They lost Brock Nelson, and Anders Lee is in the last year of his deal. Adding scoring around Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat should be Lou Lamoriello's top priority this offseason. The Islanders' biggest issue has been scoring for a generation, and this would fix that issue.

Islanders grade: A+

The Jets sell low on a solid offensive piece

Vilardi is far from the Jets' most valuable offensive piece. Kyle Connor and Mark Schiefele are duking it out for the team lead in goals with 38. Vilardi sits in third with 27. If trading Vilardi means they can keep Nikolaj Ehlers, then maybe this deal makes sense. But losing both would not be a great way to respond to this excellent season from Winnipeg.

Dobson has high upside, proven by his 70-assist season in 2023-24. But his defensive issues are significant and cannot be placed on the top pair of a contending team. If the Jets stuck him on their second unit, kept Pionk, and got another historic season out of Connor Hellebucyk, then Dobson would make sense.

Ultimately, the Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. Can they keep Pionk, Vilardi, and Ehlers all on new contracts? If they can't, signing Ehlers and trading Vilardi's rights for a defenseman would be a solid process. But there are better restricted free agent options than Dobson. New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller and Dobson's teammate Alexander Romanov are both better in their own end.

Jets grade: C-

Where will Noah Dobson and Gabe Vilardi end up?

This does beg the question of where both of these players will end up. Dobson was drafted by Lamoriello and has put up counting stats that could make it hard for the Islanders to trade him. But DeAngelo's power-play dominance and Dobson's continued defensive gaffes should have them shopping the defenseman. The smart money is on Dobson staying on Long Island.

The same goes for Vilardi, unless there are more offer sheets this summer. After the Blues got better with Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, other teams could venture into that game. Vilardi is a prime offer sheet candidate as the Jets try and sort out their other contracts. Could the Carolina Hurricanes make a move with their extra first-round picks?