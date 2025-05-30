The New York Islanders recently introduced Mathieu Darche as their new general manager and executive vice president. In that press conference, he made a few significant moves to the NHL and AHL coaching staffs. But now, he has made his first impact on the roster. The Islanders and Kyle Palmieri agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million contract, which was announced on Friday.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Palmieri would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if this deal had not been signed. Rumors were swirling around his availability at the NHL Trade Deadline, but then-GM Lou Lamoriello did not deal him. Reports at the time indicated that the two sides were “getting close” on a deal, but nothing was official. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday that Darche did not negotiate this contract.

“$4.75M AAV…believe both of these deals had been agreed to before Mathieu Darche’s hiring, but obviously happily honoured,” Friedman reported, referring to Adam Boqvist's one-year deal.

Article Continues Below

The Islanders traded for Palmieri from the New Jersey Devils during the 2021 season. He helped them get to a second straight semi-final, losing once again to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Palmieri signed a four-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, which was about to expire.

On the Islanders, Palmieri has played 305 regular-season games and scored 87 goals. In 30 playoff games, he has ten goals, including seven in his first season with the club. The 34-year-old is from Smithtown, New York, which is on Long Island, and could finish out his career with his hometown team.

Now, Darche goes into the offseason with slightly less cap space. He also signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to an $850,000 deal for just next season. But with the first-overall pick, he could add a cornerstone player for very little cap space. Darch and the Islanders can still be aggressive in free agency.