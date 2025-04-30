The New York Islanders fell short of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was a rather tumultuous season on Long Island this year. Head coach Patrick Roy occasionally threw shade at general manager Lou Lamoriello, for instance. And it did not seem as if the front office and coaching staff were on the same page.

Lamoriello will not return as Islanders general manager for the 2025-26 season. The veteran executive did not have his contract renewed by the team. As a result, there will be a new face heading up the 2025 NHL Draft for New York. This will inherently have some massive ramifications for the team's immediate and long-term future.

The team may not have a general manager in place by May 5th. That night, this team will learn where its first-round selection will land thanks to the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery. Before the draft lottery comes around, let's take a shot at a three-round Islanders mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 10: Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Islanders need depth all over the ice, especially in their prospect pipeline. One area of need supersedes the others for the incoming general manager. New York is one of many teams across the league that desperately need depth down the middle of the ice.

Ivan Ryabkin has seen his 2025 NHL Draft stock fluctuate over the last few months. Some have seen him as a lock for the top-10. Others see him as a late first-round pick at best. Ryabkin could be the best center available when New York is on the clock. As a result, the Islanders could take a hard look at him.

Ryabkin is a player who doesn't jump off the page. However, he has a very tantalizing skill set that teams are sure to covet. He is hyper-aware of the play in front of him, especially with the puck on his stick. He has a good shot, and he can play with an edge. There isn't an elite trait here, but there is legitimate upside here for whoever takes him.

Round 2, Pick 42: William Moore, C, USNTDP

As mentioned, the Islanders seriously need depth down the middle of the ice. With this in mind, the team could double up at the position in the 2025 NHL Draft. They certainly will have a chance to add a few centers in this class.

One name to watch after the first round is American pivot William Moore. Some view Moore as a first-round talent. ClutchPoints has mocked him in the first round on occasion, as well. However, there is also a chance he falls to the second round. In fact, it may be a bit more likely that this is the case.

Moore is a solid two-way center who can be trusted in all situations. However, his offensive impact has come under scrutiny. The American pivot is excellent defensively and does well in transition. To succeed in the offensive zone, he will need to build muscle and become harder to push off the puck. The Islanders take a flier on his intriguing upside with this pick.

Round 3, Pick 74: Charlie Tretheway, RD, USNTDP

The Islanders should address more than the center position in this draft. As a result, we come to our final pick in this mock draft. New York uses it to take a player some have viewed as a first-round talent.

Charlie Tretheway is more offensively inclined than other defensemen in this class. However, he plays a physical game that sets him apart from other offensive blueliners. His skating has improved, as well. The knock on the American rearguard is his defensive work. This certainly needs to improve. If it does, New York could have a gem on their hands.