The New York Islanders are one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League. They have won eight of their last ten and flown into Eastern Conference playoff contention. But the upcoming NHL trade deadline presents a tough question for New York. Brock Nelson is a pending free agent and could be the best rental piece available. But a recent report says the Islanders are changing gears, looking to extend Nelson and trade defenseman Noah Dobson before the deadline.

“He is available for trade, and that is a piece the team is willing to part with in order to get that scoring presence they have wanted for three seasons,” Jim Biringer reported in ResponsibleGaming.org.

Dobson is in the final year of a $4 million deal and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. At 25 years old, he has room to grow but has not had the best season. He is the quarterback of the worst power play in the league and has seen Tony DeAngelo thrive in that role since he joined the team.

But the Islanders won't trade Dobson for just anyone. D'Amico reported that Lamoriello may be looking to pry Elias Pettersson out of Vancouver.

Should the Islanders trade Noah Dobson?

If the Islanders can get Elias Pettersson in a trade, they should have no problem trading Dobson. With puck-moving defensemen DeAngelo, Adam Boqvist, and Scott Perunovich all joining the team, they have ways to replace him. Plus, his contract negotiations could take away money they need to improve their team in free agency.

The Canucks already traded JT Miller but could move Pettersson after a rift separated the locker room. The Swede is under contract for the next eight years at $11.6 million, which the Islanders can fit under their cap if they put Mathew Barzal on LTIR. If Dobson is the centerpiece of this trade, Lamoriello should have no issue making that move.

Biringer also reported that Brock Nelson could sign a three-year extension to remain in New York. That would pull one of the most valuable rentals off the board ahead of the deadline. If the Islanders trade for Pettersson, it would be a move for the future more than just this season. They should still trade Nelson to recoup some of the assets it would take to land Pettersson.

The Islanders are a notoriously quiet organization so this report may be the only one before cataclysmic moves happen before the NHL trade deadline.