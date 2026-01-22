The New York Rangers are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, and it's evident that they're looking to take this team into a new direction. That means they'll be planning on being sellers before the trade deadline, and there are a few players who fit the bill of getting traded.

General manager Chris Drury met with all of the players on the team who have a full no-move clause to let them know the plans moving forward, according to of The Athletic.

“J.T. Miller, Vladislav Gavrikov, Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad are the players with full no-moves, and none of them so far has expressed a desire to be moved, as far as I’ve heard,” LeBrun said. “Artemi Panarin also has a full no-move, but he’s a pending unrestricted free agent, and the Rangers have told him that they won’t re-sign him and will work with him on a trade before March 6.”

Miller is the one person who stands out, as many would expect that he would be traded. Contrary to that belief, it doesn't seem as if the Rangers are planning to trade, and he wants to also stay with the team through this new direction they're going in.

“Already, Miller’s name has been bandied about in the wake of the Rangers’ letter to fans, but sources indicate that the Rangers captain has no intention of waiving his no-move. He wants to stay on through the re-tool, and Drury has no intention of approaching him about waiving it. The Rangers traded for him last year and still believe in the move,” LeBrun wrote.

Miller just acquired Miller in a trade last year and made him a captain, and there shouldn't be a reason why some would think they'd move him again. It's obvious they see a lot of value in him on the team, and Miller is ready to stick it out with them.