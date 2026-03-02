New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was left stumped by his son amid trade rumors involving his name.

Trocheck is among the many players rumored to be on the move soon ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline, but his son has no plans of moving anywhere else, even if such a trade goes down.

“My son was like, ‘Well, I'll stay. I have a hockey team here. I didn't get traded,” Trocheck said, via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, who noted that reporters laughed at the veteran center's story.

“And I'm like, ‘That's a good point,” Trocheck added.

The 32-year-old Trocheck has a 12-team no-trade list, and said that there are Western Conference clubs on it.

One huge factor for Trocheck is his family. If he gets traded somewhere West, he prefers it to be within an ideal proximity of the East Coast.

“Yeah, it's not a secret, they are on my no-trade clause,” Trocheck said (h/t Dan Rosen of the NHL's official website). “Family is important to me. My family's on the East Coast.”

On his own, Trocheck doesn't seem to have much issue with potential landing spots in case of a trade. He's just looking for the best interest of the people dearest to him.

“If I get traded, I'm fine. I'm not worried about myself. I'm more worried about my family. That's the only thing that I have to worry about,” Trocheck said.

Trocheck, who also won a gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games as part of Team USA, is on a seven-year, $39.375 million contract he signed with the Rangers in 2022. That deal carries a cap hit of $5.625 million and will not expire until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

On the season, the former third-round pick by the Florida Panthers has 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points in 45 games with the Rangers.