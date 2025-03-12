The New York Rangers have not had the 2024-25 campaign they were hoping for, as they currently find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff picture. One of their strengths this season has been their goaltending, and as a result, they made a decision regarding Jonathan Quick's contract on Wednesday.

Quick has been the Rangers backup goalie behind Igor Shesterkin this season, and he's generally fared well when he's found himself between the pipes, posting a 9-6-2 record while allowing 3.14 goals per game and posting an 89.6 save percentage. At 39 years old, Quick isn't the player he once was, but his veteran presence is key for New York, and as a result, they signed him to a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension.

“Jonathan Quick signs a one-year extension in New York for his 40-year-old season: $1.55 million,” Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rangers commit to Jonathan Quick for at least one more season

The Rangers and Quick are taking things year-by-year at this point of his career, but he's remained a consistent goalie who can give Shesterkin a rest every once in a while to keep him fresh throughout the grueling 82-game season. At a cheap price like this, it doesn't make too much sense to move on from either part of this duo unless they have to.

With a 31-28-6 record, the Rangers find themselves two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild card spot in the East. The problem is that the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins both have 68 points alongside them, meaning the race for that final spot is going to be difficult. Regardless of what happens, though, Quick will be back for the 2025-26 campaign, making his future one item New York doesn't have to address this offseason.