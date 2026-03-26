It has been a disaster of a season for the New York Rangers. The Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention and also just hit a new low point against the Ottawa Senators.

While it has been a horrible season, Rangers fans got some good news on Thursday, according to Mollie Walker of The New York Post.

“An email sent out to season-ticket members Thursday, which was obtained by The Post, informed the Blueshirts faithful that their membership price would remain unchanged from the 2025-26 season rate,” Wallker reported.

Ticket plans start at $2,500 per seat, but those are lower-quality seats and are not for the full season. Full season for 100-level seats can run nearly $10,000 for the season.

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The Rangers were hoping to return to contention this year. They missed the playoffs in 2024-25, finishing fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Prior to that, they had made the playoffs three straight years, including two trips to the Eastern Conference finals, one in 2022 and one in 2024.

This year, the Rangers are currently 28-35-9 on the season, placing them in last place in the Metropolitan Division and in last place in the Eastern Conference. Further, they are the only team in the Eastern Conference that has been eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, their current record is the second-worst in the NHL, only better than the Vancouver Canucks.

Adding insult to the home fans, the Rangers have the second-worst record in the NHL when at home, going just 9-18-7 on home ice.

The Rangers are currently on a six-game losing streak and will return to the ice on Friday night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks.