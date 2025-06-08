The New York Rangers endured a terrible season, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season after winning the Presidents' Trophy. Now, the Rangers must bounce back and cannot afford another setback. The Rangers' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency could plunge them even further down the standings next season.

New York has some big decisions to make this offseason. While there is a chance the Rangers could have a fantastic free agency period, there is also a chance it swings the other way. The mood is tentative in Manhattan, and there is no guarantee that next season will be better for the boys in blue.

New York hired Mike Sullivan as its new head coach and hope he can bring some energy. Yet, there is some uneasiness, and a lot has to go right this offseason. This nightmare scenario in Manhattan could become a reality if they cannot accomplish certain goals.

Rangers lose Will Cuylle to an offer sheet

Will Cuylle had a solid season, scoring 45 points in his third season, taking the next step in his development. Amazingly, the evolution in his third season showed his potential, and he was also physical with 301 hits, the fifth-best in the league. But Cuylle is a restricted free agent, which means other teams can match the offer the Rangers give him.

Of all the Rangers' free agents, Cuylle is the most important. Currently, three of their top forwards, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Vincent Trocheck, are all over 30 years old. What Cuylle represents is a young forward (23 years old) who has the potential to get even better and move up in the hierarchy. When New York drafted Cuylle with the 60th overall pick in 2022, the front office saw his potential, and he has made strides in his game.

There is a chance Cuylle signs with another team, which may become devastating for the Rangers. Losing him would also mean losing a solid third-line player who has demonstrated that he is difficult to play against. Therefore, New York must give him the deal he needs.

New York fails to nab a top-four defenseman through NHL free agency

There aren't many NHL free agents who are top defensemen right now. Currently, Aaron Ekblad is the biggest defenseman to look at during the NHL free agency period. However, he might be expensive.

The Rangers currently have just over $8 million in cap space and must navigate their money carefully. Ekblad is projected to command around $7.8 million per season. Thus, the only way New York would be able to afford a defenseman of his caliber would be to move some assets around.

The Rangers could opt to trade for a defenseman. There are players on the team New York might flip to try and get better on the defensive side of the ice. The defense needs help after ranking 19th in goals against. The Rangers also struggled with puck possession in their own zone. Consequently, failing to address this could lead to a further decline. This could lead to them possibly letting K'Andre Miller walk, too.

Rangers mismanage their cap space

The Rangers also cannot afford to mismanage their cap space. While they do need a great defenseman, it needs to be a guy who is the right fit. Furthermore, they cannot overpay.

Vladislav Gavrikov is currently seeking an extension from the Los Angeles Kings. While he may be an appealing option, he also presents a risk, particularly in terms of his limited ability to score. Gavrikov wants around $7.6 million per season, with a cap hit of $5.9 million. Unfortunately, New York may not be able to make that happen.

As the Rangers approach the NHL free agency period, they must resist the urge to overvalue certain players. Plus, they cannot sign a player who will not be part of their distant future.

New York cannot lose more leadership

New York has plenty of veterans on the roster. While the Rangers' free agent list is not long, it can become complicated in one season. Panarin becomes an unrestricted free agent next season. Likewise, Chris Kreider becomes one in two seasons, and has been in numerous trade rumors.

New York has Zibanejad and JT Miller locked for long-term contracts, but have they shown they can lead the team? After trading Jacob Trouba, the Rangers were without a captain. Adam Fox is certainly a candidate to become a leader. However, he has not garnered the mantle. New York must navigate the waters and prevent itself from losing more leadership in the offseason, especially as this franchise attempts to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.