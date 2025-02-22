The first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off was a massive hit and finished in the best way possible on Thursday night as Team Canada beat Team USA 3-2 in an overtime thriller. None other than the best player in the world played hero for the Canadians as Connor McDavid beat Connor Hellebuyck top shelf in the extra period to send his squad home with the trophy.

McDavid, who certainly did his part in the event, dropped an awesome post on Instagram on Friday afternoon highlighting the tournament:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor McDavid (@mcdavid97)

The Canada roster was full of NHL superstars and they didn't disappoint. Nathan MacKinnon was named the 4 Nations MVP, having scored four goals, including the opener on Thursday in Boston. McDavid didn't have his best game in the championship, but he surely came through when his team needed him most.

After winning it for the Canadians, McDavid expressed excitement about beating the Americans and making an entire country proud:

“Just couldn't believe it, really,” Connor McDavid said. “Just excited for our group. Honestly, everybody was so dug in. It starts months and months ago, with management going out and picking the team, coaching staff coming together, and then obviously the players doing what we do. It’s been a big production, and it’s just sweet to have it all come together.”

Team USA was legit. They looked like the most dominant group over the week and also controlled overtime. But, Jordan Binnington was absolutely phenomenal, making several point-blank saves and allowing McDavid's moment to become a reality.

Connor McDavid finished the 4 Nations with three goals and two assists in the tournament. If there was any doubt that he was the best of the best, it was put to bed on Thursday evening.

A crucial piece of hardware for the future Hall of Famer, but a Stanley Cup is undoubtedly the top goal moving forward.