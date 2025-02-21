Team USA got close to finally conquering Team Canada in a best-on-best tournament when it really matters, but the Americans fell just short once again. Despite chance after chance at the start of a fast-paced, tense overtime period, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid found himself open in the slot and punched in the game-winner to give the Canadians a 3-2 victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off title game.

Team USA played very good hockey for most of the game, like it did in the group stage meeting that the Americans won 3-1, but Canada was able to come up with the equalizer from Sam Bennett late in the second before winning it in the extra period. Still, Team USA has plenty to feel good about heading into the Winter Olympics in 2026.

“There is something to look forward to with this group, which is great,” Team USA center Dylan Larkin said, via Michael Russo of The Athletic. “That’s the big one. And I know that it’s a little bit of a different tournament, different rules, but we really feel like we can play any kind of game on any kind of surface and anywhere against anyone.

“Billy [Guerin] built the team that can do that, and we’re confident about that. Would have loved to have this thing keep going and play some more hockey against those guys.”

Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, was one of the key contributors for the American throughout the tournament. Team USA has clearly gotten close to catching up to the Canadians, but once again was not able to get it done in the end.

It felt like Team USA was in control for most of the game, but an incredible first period goal from tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon and a couple of breakdowns from the defense of Team USA ended up being the difference. Despite generating chance after chance to start the overtime, Jordan Binnington came up with some massive saves to keep the Canadians in it before McDavid slammed the door shut.

The Americans will undoubtedly get another chance at the Olympics next year, but this one will sting deeply until then. After this epic final, however, fans on both sides will be eagerly awaiting the next meeting between the two.