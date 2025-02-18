The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is nearing an end. Team Canada defeated Team Finland on Monday afternoon to clinch their spot in the 4 Nations Final. Awaiting the Canadians is their heated North American rival, Team USA. The Americans clinched a spot in the Final with a win over Canada on Saturday. It's a rematch fans are salavating over, and American star Dylan Larkin is also excited for the contest.

Larkin scored the game-winning goal against Team Canada during their first showdown on Saturday. The Detroit Red Wings captain did not score in the Americans' loss to Team Sweden on Monday. But he is an integral part of this team. And he has a rather personal motivation as the 4 Nations Final approaches.

“I was saying today it’s been a long time since I’ve won something. I know there’s other guys in here in the same boat. There’s a lot on the line,” the Team USA star said, via Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli.

Dylan Larkin, Team USA ready for Team Canada rematch at 4 Nations

Other Americans are feeling the same way. More than that, there is legitimate bad blood between Team USA and Team Canada. They dropped the gloves three times in nine seconds to open the game. And the two teams kept up the intensity the entire way. This intensity has brought out a ton of excitement from Larkin and others on the Team USA roster.

“Great experience, to be honest. The whole thing. From the practices, the skill level, hanging with the guys, and then the games. From start to finish so far, it's been awesome…The games have been so intense and so much fun. Great buildings and I'm expecting another great atmosphere on Thursday night,” Larkin said via NHL on TNT.

Team USA and Team Canada were the anticipated matchup of the 4 Nations tournament. Now, they are set to close out the entire thing. There may not be a more fitting way for this to end, and it is certain to be a must-watch contest.