The 4 Nations Face-Off final between Team USA and Team Canada was one of the most riveting sporting events of the year. The classic rivalry featured tons of the biggest stars in the NHL and was played at an incredibly fast, physical pace for almost the whole game, which made for a riveting contest.

In the end, it was Team Canada that came out on top 3-2 thanks to a Connor McDavid goal in overtime to win it. The victory helped the Canadians get revenge on the Americans for the 3-1 Team USA win in the group stage of the tournament. As it turns out, hockey fans and many more across the United States were tuned in to see one of the best rivalry games in sports, according to ESPN's John Buccigross.

“9.3 million viewers for Canada-USA final on ESPN last night,” Buccigross wrote on X. “Higher than any NHL game ever.”

Some Olympic hockey games have surpassed that total, but an NHL game has never eclipsed it. The game was deserving of that number, with high drama throughout.

Both hockey fans and casual fans just tuning in for the occasion were treated to great individual talent and gritty team play during the game. Canada's Nathan McKinnon started the game off with an incredible goal that was sniped through a ton of traffic. Over the next 30 minutes, the Americans controlled the game and got a ton of looks in front of the net, punching two of them in for goals to take a 2-1 lead.

After Sam Bennett tied the game late in the second and the third period went by scoreless, McDavid was left alone in the slot and fired a perfect shot into the top right corner of the net for the game-winner.

Of course, this excellent rivalry game in best-on-best hockey sets up nicely for the Olympics next winter with a gold medal on the line. The Americans will be hungry for revenge while the Canadians will be looking to back up this win, which should make for another great battle if the two meet again.