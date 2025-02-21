The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is now complete, as Team Canada forward Connor McDavid delivered the knockout blow against Team USA in Thursday night's deciding game at TD Garden in Boston.

But despite the historic goal, he kept the focus on the rest of his teammates who helped make it possible, via The New York Times.

“Yeah, just couldn’t believe it, really,” he said. “Just excited for our group. Honestly, everybody was so dug in. It starts months and months and months ago, with management going out and picking the team, the coaching staff coming together, and then obviously the players doing what we do. It’s been a big production, and it’s just sweet to have it all come together.”

McDavid also delivered a major compliment to Team USA, calling them as good an opponent as one could find.

“That’s a confidence builder, obviously, knowing that we can play and we can beat anybody,” he said. “That American team is as good as you’re going to find. They’re solid all around but we just found a way in a tough building just to get it done. It was special.”

McDavid can now focus on trying to help the Edmonton Oilers keep their top spot in the Pacific Division.

The 4 Nations Face-Off isn't the first time that Connor McDavid has scored the deciding goal

McDavid's overtime winner on Thursday night wasn't the only time that he's netted a deciding goal to win a series (or in Thursday night's case, a tournament).

He also tallied the game-winning goal for the Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Calgary Flames, beating Jacob Markstrom with a shot from the slot to send Edmonton to the Conference Final.

The Oilers, who came within one win of capturing their first Stanley Cup since 1990 last season, are hoping for a more positive outcome this time around in the postseason.