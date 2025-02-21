Tensions at TD Garden in Boston were at a fever pitch as Team USA and Canada faced off at the start of the first period at the 4 Nations title game. The Canadians got the early jump with a goal by speedster Nathan MacKinnon at the 4:48 mark of the first period. The visitors seemed to have an edge throughout the majority of the opening 20 minutes. However, American star Brady Tkachuk made sure that vibe did not last.

Tkachuk, playing on a line with his brother Matthew and Auston Matthews, crashed the net with less than 4 minutes to go. He was able to get his stick on a pass from Matthews and the puck eluded Canada goalie Jordan Binnington. That sent the pro-U.S. crowd into a frenzy.

The tying goal erased the Canadian edge and gave the Americans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief because the game was back on even terms.

The play energized the Americans, in general, and Brady Tkachuk in particular. Moments after scoring the goal, Tkachuk delivered a thunderous check to Canadian defenseman Thomas Harley that echoed throughout the Garden.

Brady Tkachuk has been a star for the United States

The Tkachuk brothers have demonstrated that they are a powerful force for the the American team. Both brothers scored two goals in the opening victory of the tournament against Finland, and while neither brother scored in the 3-1 victory over Canada in Montreal, both engaged in fights in the opening seconds of the game.

Brady Tkachuk had three shots on goal in that game, and he was a force throughout. He was forced out of Monday's game against Sweden after colliding with Swedish goalie Samuel Ersson.

Brady Tkachuk was interviewed between periods by ESPN, and he said that scoring the goal was an incredible thrill. “That's 20 minutes of hockey, 40 more minutes to go,” Tkachuk said.