It has been an interesting career for Brad Lambert with the Winnipeg Jets. He burst onto the scene with 55 points in 64 games in his rookie AHL season. However, Lambert has never been able to put it together at the NHL level. He also suffered through a 20-point decrease in his second AHL season, which has done nothing to help his confidence. It now looks like the Jets are allowing Lambert to seek a fresh start, according to Frank Seravalli.

“League sources say #GoJetsGo have given 2022 first round pick Brad Lambert's representation permission to find a trade partner,” Seravalli reported on Thursday. “Lambert, 21, has one goal in four games for #nhljets in limited minutes this season.”

Article Continues Below

Lambert earned only ten NHL games over his three professional seasons. It isn't the first adversity Lambert has faced in his career, as his selection by the Jets at 30th overall was controversial at the time, given that projections had him going much higher. He was one of the top prospects for the 2022 draft for most of his junior career, but a poor showing at the World Juniors in his draft year and a less-than-stellar season in Liiga, Finland's pro league, plummeted his stock.

Lambert has shown potential before, with his rookie AHL season and a solid showing as an underage at the 2021 World Juniors and the 2020-21 Liiga season. Consistency has been the issue for the Finland/Canada dual-citizen, which his next team hopes to unlock. If they can, it'd be a steal for whichever team pulls it off.