The NHL is officially on pause for the time being due to the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off, which features Team Canada, Team USA, Team Sweden, and Team Finland. The best of the best will compete in the tournament for a shot at gold in Boston on February 20.

Canada is one of the favorites to win it all, thanks to their insanely talented roster, led by Connor McDavid. Ahead of their first game on Wednesday against Sweden in Montreal, head coach Jon Cooper heaped praise on his top line with McDavid, Sam Reinhart, and Mitch Marner.

Via Chris Johnston:

“You've got speed, you've got brains, and you've got guys that can shoot it in the net,” said Cooper.

Ain't that a fact? All three are elite NHL talents, and McDavid is, of course, the best player in the world. The rest of this Team Canada roster is full of stars, too. We're talking about the likes of Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point, and Brad Marchand, among many others. While their goaltending isn't as good as Team USA, Canada should certainly contend for gold.

Crosby, who has been nursing an injury, was questionable to play in the tournament but said on Monday that he will suit up for his country. Sid The Kid, of course, helped Team Canada capture gold in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, scoring the game-winner that was heard across the country.

The legend's teammates are very excited to take the ice with him:

“They couldn't believe it,” said Cooper. “They were like kids in a candy store talking with Sid.”

“I mean, obviously, Sid, growing up, watching him and what he means to be a Canadian hockey player, it meant and means everything,” Anthony Cirelli said. “He's just such a big part when you think of Hockey Canada. Look what he's done playing for the country. Look at what he's done since he's gotten into the League. He's a Hall of Famer. Look at all the awards he's won.”

We'll see if Team Canada can live up to the hype.