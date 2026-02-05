The news broke on Wednesday that Penn State hockey player and potential number one pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, had been arrested. He was charged with felony assault after an incident in a bar on Saturday night. Local police released a statement about the Gavin McKenna arrest, as reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Statement from State College (Pa.) police on charges filed against Gavin McKenna. Reports: Criminal complaint indicates the incident was caught on street cameras with McKenna allegedly punching the victim twice in the face after an “exchange of words.” pic.twitter.com/1bc9fyHynl — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 5, 2026

“The charges are the result of an altercation which occurred in the 100 block of South Pugh Street, in the Borough of State College on January 31, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m,” the statement reads. “It is alleged that McKenna struck a 21-year-old male in the face during the altercation resulting in facial injuries requiring corrective surgery.”

A hearing in this case is scheduled for February 11. Penn State does not have a game before then, so McKenna's eligibility for their next matchup with Michigan on February 13 is up in the air.

Mike McMahon of College Hockey Insider reported how the McKenna assault charges came to be. “Penn State's team gathered postgame Saturday at Doggies Pub in a private room. An individual unrelated to the team was verbally harassing a member of McKenna's family, and there was a physical altercation.”

McKenna and the Penn State hockey team lost to Michigan State 5-4 in overtime on Saturday afternoon. The game was played outdoors in front of a full Beaver Stadium. The Spartans are the number two team in the country and the Nittany Lions could not pull off the upset despite a solid McKenna performance. While the legal issues are at the top of mind, they need McKenna for the series against the No. 1 Wolverines.

McKenna has been slipping in some NHL Draft mocks, with Sweden's Ivar Stenberg moving into some top spots. ClutchPoints Tristin McKinstry, however, still has McKenna at number one. Will he remain in the top spot after this situation?