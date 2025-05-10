The National Hockey League has twice housed a team in Atlanta — and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the third time could be the charm for another expansion franchise.

The Atlanta Flames played in Georgia for eight seasons before moving to Calgary in 1980, and the Atlanta Thrashers lasted 12 years before relocating to Winnipeg and becoming the Jets in 2011, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

“I think it’s a different place than when the Flames and the Thrashers left, in terms of how big the city is, how robust it is and the sporting interest,” Bettman told reporters ahead of Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. “I don’t think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back, if all of the other pieces that I referred to are put together.”

The longtime commissioner continued: “We’re getting expressions of interest. We’ve talked to a couple groups. There have been some civic leaders that have been in with people who are expressing interest in owning a team and creating a facility. … We start with the four basic criteria: ownership, market, arena and what it would do to enhance the league and make it stronger.

“When somebody wants to make the case and come in and puts together all of the pieces, we’ll listen to it. If it makes sense, I’ll take it to the executive committee and then the board.”

Bettman made it clear that the league isn't planning to launch a formal expansion process, but will listen to pitches, and there are two currently on the table. One is being spearheaded by billionaire businessman Vernon Krause.

Prospective NHL owner Vernon Krause close to formal pitch

Krause — owner of Krause Sports and Entertainment — told Georgia-based TV station 11 Alive last week that his group was in the “homestretch” of a formal expansion pitch. With a metropolitan population exceeding six million, he believes NHL hockey could once again work in Atlanta.

“I think now the next step is for us to go up to New York and meet with the commissioner of the NHL and show him what we have in place with the county in hopes that they vote for expansion,” Krause said in the interview.

BREAKING – In a recent interview with @Ria_Martin on 11 Alive, Vernon Krause discussed where The Gathering is now and what the next steps are. Here's the breakdown: -Krause Sports & Entertainment team has approved zoning and land ownership.

-Lawyers are working on final step… pic.twitter.com/aqkzKg3SpI — NHL to Atlanta (@NHLtoAtlanta) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Krause hopes to build an arena in Forsyth County, and he's already secured zoning approvals to both build an NHL-quality rink, and build a surrounding district that will feature restaurants, shops and residential units, per Johnston.

The meeting is expected to happen between Krause and Bettman at the conclusion of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The National Hockey League currently features 32 teams, with eight in four divisions: the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific. While Bettman said the NHL doesn't have a specific timetable to expand, it'll be interesting to see if Krause's pitch will be enough to bring professional hockey back to Atlanta for a third time.