Penn State hockey star and potential Number 1 pick in the 2026 draft, Gavin McKenna, was arrested over the weekend. The Canadian was charged with felony aggravated assault, among other charges, after an incident in a bar on Saturday. Just days later, the charges against McKenna were dropped.

“Upon further review of video evidence, prosecutors believe that McKenna ‘did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life,'” Ryan Graffius and Gary Sinderson of WJAC-TV reported. “Thus, officials say they will be withdrawing the aggravated assault charge against McKenna.”

McKenna and the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State in an outdoor game at Penn State's Beaver Stadium on Saturday. According to reports, McKenna stepped in after a person was “verbally harassing a member of McKenna's family.” The security tape let McKenna off.

Article Continues Below

Any concerns about McKenna's NHL Draft stock are likely over with the charges dropped. Penn State can now focus on its next game, a huge two-game series against the Michigan Wolverines, starting on February 13. The Nittany Lions dropped to sixth in the USCHO.com rankings after a weekend sweep by Michigan State.

While the Nittany Lions prepare for the rest of the Big Ten schedule, the NHL clubs are off for the Olympics. The Tankathon for McKenna's services is well underway, with the Vancouver Canucks taking the lead into the break. But the New York Rangers are lurking as a big-market landing spot for McKenna. Expect this story to come back around in June, even if it is just teams saying it does not impact their evaluation of McKenna.

McKenna is the first big-name draft prospect to jump from the CHL to the NCAA. His legacy will be tied both to the Nittany Lions' success and his draft position.